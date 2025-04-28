What is Maharashtra Day? Check traffic advisory, roadblocks, diversions in Mumbai for May 1 state holiday

Maharashtra Day, also known as Maharashtra Din, is observed every year on May 1. This year, the day commemorating the creation of Marathi-speaking state of Maharashtra will be celebrated on the coming Thursday. Notably, it coincides with International Labour Day.

What is Maharashtra Day? This day holds immense significance in the landscape of our country as the division of the Bombay State took place on this day in 1960. The state was divided into Gujarat and Maharashtra. The former comprised Gujarati and Kutchi speaking population while the latter consisted of Marathi and Konkani speaking population.

To celebrate the formation of Maharashtra, public and private events are organised on this day, which is observed as a state holiday. Parades, political speeches and ceremonies mark this day.

Mumbai traffic advisory for May 1 Mumbai traffic police issued a road advisory ahead of Maharashtra Day parade which will take place at Dadar's Shivaji Park. Traffic restrictions will be effective from 6:00 AM till 12:00 PM on May 1.

Check road closures in Mumbai on May 1

Keluskar Road South and North will remain closed for all vehicles. Only the vehicles of invitees will be allowed to acces this route.

From Siddhivinayak Junction to Portuguese Church Junction across SK Bole Road, vehicles will be able to take one-way route.

Entry from Siddhivinayak Junction to Yes Bank Junction will be restricted on Swatantraveer Savarkar Road.

Traffic heading toward the Western Suburbs will be re-routed from Siddhivinayak Junction. Vehicles proceeding through this route will be asked to take SK Bole Road, Portuguese Church, Gokhale Road, LJ Road, and Raja Bade Chowk route.

South Mumbai bound vehicles will have to take Pandurang Naik Road, Raja Bade Chowk, LJ Road and Gokhale Road route.

