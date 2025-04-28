What is Maharashtra Day? Check traffic advisory, roadblocks, diversions in Mumbai for May 1 state holiday

Maharashtra Day, also known as Maharashtra Din, is observed every year on May 1. This year, the day commemorating the creation of Marathi-speaking state of Maharashtra will be celebrated on the coming Thursday. Notably, it coincides with International Labour Day.
This day holds immense significance in the landscape of our country as the division of the Bombay State took place on this day in 1960. The state was divided into Gujarat and Maharashtra. The former comprised Gujarati and Kutchi speaking population while the latter consisted of Marathi and Konkani speaking population.
To celebrate the formation of Maharashtra, public and private events are organised on this day, which is observed as a state holiday. Parades, political speeches and ceremonies mark this day.
Mumbai traffic police issued a road advisory ahead of Maharashtra Day parade which will take place at Dadar's Shivaji Park. Traffic restrictions will be effective from 6:00 AM till 12:00 PM on May 1.
Check road closures in Mumbai on May 1
The notice further urges citizens to park their vehicles at Kohinoor Parking Lots near Plaza Cinema, JK Sawant Road, Dadar (W) if they don't posses a car pass.
