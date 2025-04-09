What is new Aadhaar app Beta version? How to download, know top 10 benefits of using ID, QR code features here

The minister further claimed that the app is 100 percent digital and secure, “No need to hand over Aadhaar photocopy at hotel receptions, shops or during travel. The Aadhaar App is secure and shareable only with the user's consent. 100 per cent digital and secure.”
Visit the Google Play Store (Android) or the Apple App Store (iOS), search for "mAadhaar", download and install the official app.
Here are the steps on how to download e-Aadhaar using mAadhaar app:
Step 1: After installing the mAadhaar app, open the app and enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number or 28-digit EID number.
Step 2: Enter registered mobile number and click on "Generate OTP".
Step 3: Enter the OTP received on registered mobile number and click on "Verify".
Step 4: Click on "Download Aadhaar".
Step 5: Enter Aadhaar password and click on "Submit".
Step 6: The user's e-Aadhaar will be downloaded in PDF format.
