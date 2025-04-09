What is new Aadhaar app Beta version? How to download, know top 10 benefits of using ID, QR code features here

The Beta version of new Aadhaar app offers users complete control over their personal information. It features QR code-based instant verification and real-time face ID for authentication. Know all of its salient features here.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published9 Apr 2025, 02:54 PM IST
The new Aadhaar app will eliminate the need to keep physical Aadhaar card or photocopies handy.
  • This will eliminate the need for people to carry physical photocopies or cards during travel, hotel check-ins, or even shopping.
  • Ashwini Vaishnaw claimed that Aadhaar verification will become as simple as making a UPI payment.
  • The app assures stronger privacy.

  • The union minister suggested that its use will eliminate the risks associated with Aadhaar data misuse and leaks.
  • With the new Aadhaar app, users will be allowed to share only the necessary data, assuring protection against forgery or editing.

The minister further claimed that the app is 100 percent digital and secure, “No need to hand over Aadhaar photocopy at hotel receptions, shops or during travel. The Aadhaar App is secure and shareable only with the user's consent. 100 per cent digital and secure.”

How to download e-Aadhar using mAadhar app?

Visit the Google Play Store (Android) or the Apple App Store (iOS), search for "mAadhaar", download and install the official app.

Here are the steps on how to download e-Aadhaar using mAadhaar app:

Step 1: After installing the mAadhaar app, open the app and enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number or 28-digit EID number.

Step 2: Enter registered mobile number and click on "Generate OTP".

Step 3: Enter the OTP received on registered mobile number and click on "Verify".

Step 4: Click on "Download Aadhaar".

Step 5: Enter Aadhaar password and click on "Submit".

Step 6: The user's e-Aadhaar will be downloaded in PDF format.

First Published:9 Apr 2025, 02:54 PM IST
