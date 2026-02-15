What is ‘signal sniffer' that cops are using to find Nancy Guthrie pacemaker?

Authorities searching for Nancy Guthrie are deploying a piece of specialized tracking technology — commonly referred to as a “signal sniffer” — in an effort to detect emissions from her implanted pacemaker as the investigation intensifies in Tucson, Arizona.

Here’s what that device is — and how it works.

What is a ‘signal sniffer’? A signal sniffer is a radio-frequency (RF) detection device used to locate electronic signals emitted by wireless equipment. Law enforcement and search teams typically use such technology to:

-Detect radio transmissions

-Identify wireless communication devices

-Track signal sources within a defined range

In this case, authorities mounted the device on a helicopter operated by the Pima County Sheriff's Department, which was seen flying low over residential areas, as per reports.

The goal: determine whether Guthrie’s pacemaker is emitting any detectable signal that could help narrow the search area.

Can a pacemaker be tracked? Pacemakers are small, battery-powered devices implanted under the skin to regulate heart rhythm. They do not function as GPS trackers.

However, modern pacemakers can:

-Wirelessly transmit medical data

-Connect to a bedside home monitor

-Sync with smartphone or smartwatch apps

-Alert heart clinics about serious cardiac events

But there are limitations:

-The device must be within range of its paired home monitor or smartphone

-It cannot transmit location data

-It cannot independently broadcast a tracking signal

-It cannot communicate without being connected to a monitoring system

Importantly, even if disconnected from an app — as authorities say Guthrie’s was shortly before she went missing — the pacemaker continues performing its core medical function.

Context of the search Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing on February 1 after last being seen at her home in Pima County. Authorities believe she was abducted.

The sheriff’s department has received nearly 18,000 tips, released images of a masked suspect, and doubled the reward to $100,000 for information leading to her recovery or an arrest.