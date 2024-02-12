What It Takes to Be a Successful Social-Media Influencer

A luxury retailer will contact her to create a campaign promoting apparel. They come up with the content deliverables and the fee, which for Ally starts at around $1,000. (The contract typically spells out the amount paid per post or video.) The brand may want just one Instagram post promoting a single item. Or it may want her in an “ambassadorship," typically a one-year contract in which she promotes the brand in a continuing campaign. She usually has some latitude in the products she models and reviews—she won’t promote something if she doesn’t like the look—and the retailer gets to approve the content before it’s posted. After the content goes live, the company receives an invoice for payment.