What Jagdeep Dhankhar gets after resignation as VP: ₹2 lakh pension, free air travel, bungalow, more

Type VIII government bungalow, ₹2 lakh pension, free air and rail travel, free healthcare and personal assistants are some of the perks Jagdeep Dhankhar will receive after resigning as the Vice President of India. Jagdeep Dhankhar shocked the nation when he tendered his resignation on the first day of Parliament's Monsoon Session.

A day later on Tuesday, July 22, sources privy to the developments around the former Vice President said that the Dhankhars have also started packing their belongings to soon move out of the Vice President's Enclave in New Delhi. As a former vice president, he is entitled to a government bungalow – a Type VIII bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi or another area.

Not just a government bungalow, Jagdeep Dhankhar will also be entitled to a pension and other facilities even after his resignation, a Live Hindustan report said.

According to the Vice President's Pension Act, “a retired Vice-President shall be entitled to travel anywhere in India, by the highest class, by air, rail or steamer, accompanied by spouse or a companion or relative.”

Jagdeep Dhankhar would also be entitled to free healthcare, along with a private doctor. Dhankhar will be assigned two personal assistants (PAs), while his wife will receive the services of a private secretary. The government will also cover the electricity and water bills for the bungalow allotted to the former Vice President.

According to the 2018 Budget, the Vice President's salary was hiked to ₹48 lakh per annum and they are entitled to receive 50-60 per cent of their salary in the form of pension. Therefore, Jagdeep Dhankhar might receive more than ₹2 lakh as pension amount.

Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday, citing health concerns. However, the Congress on Tuesday claimed that the reasons behind his resignation as Vice President go "far deeper" than the stated health issues.