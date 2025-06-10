‘What kind of goverment… ’: BET Awards winner Doechii slams for ‘Trump using military’ to tackle LA protests | WATCH

BET Awards 2025: Hollywood rapper Doechii is making headlines for her bold acceptance speech after winning “Best female hip-hop artist” title at the 25th annual event. Popularly known as Culture's Biggest Night, the BET Awards 2025 ceremony took place in Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on Monday.

Grammy winner Doechii addressed immigration raids and protest crackdowns on June 9 during her acceptance speech, happening few miles away from where the ceremony. In a powerful message, calling for justice, the 26-year-old singer said, "There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order,” AP reported.

“Trump is using military forces to stop a protest," adding she said, “I want you all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us.”

Urging collective action against oppression, she questioned, "What type of government is that?”

Accusing the government of enforcing “ruthless attacks” and creating fear and chaos in the name of law and order, she said, “I feel like it’s my responsibility as an artist to use this moment to speak up for all oppressed people. … We all deserve to live in hope and not fear. I hope we stand together.”

She emphasised the need for justice against immigration raids and noted, “People are being swept up and torn from their families,” Notably, Doechii was honoured with her first-ever BET Award. She the third woman to win a Grammy for best rap album.

Los Angeles protests Amid escalating Los Angeles protests, the US military is set to temporarily deploy 700 Marines, according to an official cited by Reuters. This deployment marks a rare use of active-duty troops for domestic unrest. It is important to note that National Guard forces are already on the ground since Saturday after street protests erupted in response to immigration raids in Southern California.

Meanwhile, a contingent of 2,000 National Guard troops would be doubled to 4,000. US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he felt he had no choice but to increase the level of force to prevent violence from spiralling out of control. In response, Democrats accused Trump of abusing presidential power by deploying military force to tackle the protests.