What led to Boris Johnson's exit?
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign
- A Conservative leadership election will take place this summer and a new prime minister will be elected
Boris Johnson, who is expected to resign as the United Kingdom prime minister today, rode his luck throughout his career. Despite a succession of setbacks and scandals – that would have sunk other politicians – since he was sworn in as the UK PM, Boris Johnson always managed to bounce back.