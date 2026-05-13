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What LPG cylinder costs on 13 May: Domestic vs commercial rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

On 13 May, LPG cylinder prices across India held steady despite ongoing global supply disruptions affecting fuel costs.

Tarunya Sanjay
Updated13 May 2026, 07:45 AM IST
On 13 May, LPG cylinder prices across India held steady despite ongoing global supply disruptions affecting fuel costs.
On 13 May, LPG cylinder prices across India held steady despite ongoing global supply disruptions affecting fuel costs.
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Domestic LPG cylinder prices across India remained unchanged on 13 May, even as supply concerns linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict continue to weigh on global energy markets. Domestic rates were last revised with a 60 hike per 14.2-kg cylinder on 7 March, and no further changes have been recorded this month. In Mumbai, the price of a 14.2-kg household cylinder continues to hover around 912.50.

Commercial LPG prices, used by hotels and restaurants, remain elevated following the earlier 993 hike, which pushed the cost of a 19-kg cylinder to 3,071.50. The high prices continue to strain hospitality businesses and small commercial operators dependent on cooking fuel.

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Meanwhile, 5-kg FTL (market-priced) cylinders continue to trade at elevated levels following the earlier revision from 549 to 810.50 per bottle, keeping them only marginally cheaper than standard domestic cylinders.

Check domestic and commercial LPG gas cylinder prices

CityDomestic LPG (14.2 Kg)Commercial LPG (19 Kg)
New Delhi 913.00 (0.00) 3,071.50 (+993.00)
Kolkata 939.00 (0.00) 3,202.00 (+994.00)
Mumbai 912.50 (0.00) 3,024.00 (+993.00)
Chennai 921.50 (0.00) 3,237.00 (+990.50)
Gurgaon 921.50 (0.00) 3,088.00 (+993.00)
Noida 910.50 (0.00) 3,071.50 (+993.00)
Bangalore 915.50 (0.00) 3,152.00 (+991.00)
Bhubaneswar 939.00 (0.00) 3,238.00 (+993.50)
Chandigarh 922.50 (0.00) 3,092.50 (+993.00)
Hyderabad 965.00 (0.00) 3,315.00 (+994.00)
Jaipur 916.50 (0.00) 3,099.00 (+993.00)
Lucknow 950.50 (0.00) 3,194.00 (+993.00)
Patna 1,002.50 (0.00) 3,346.50 (+993.50)
Thiruvananthapuram 922.00 (0.00) 3,106.00 (+993.00)

PM highlights LPG, piped gas push while urging fuel conservation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for the judicious use of petroleum products amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, stressing the need for energy conservation and reduced dependence on imports.

According to a previous Mint report, while speaking at an event in Telangana, Modi said imported petroleum products should be used only as required, adding that such restraint would help save foreign exchange and limit the impact of global conflicts on the economy.

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He highlighted the government’s earlier push for 100% LPG coverage and said efforts are now focused on expanding piped natural gas availability and affordability. Modi also pointed to the growing role of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in India’s clean energy transition.

Reiterating the importance of energy efficiency, he said these measures are helping India navigate global energy volatility.

“Today, the need of the hour is to use petrol, gas, diesel and similar resources with restraint. We must use imported petroleum products only as needed. This will not only save foreign exchange but also reduce the adverse impact of war,” he said.

OMCs incur 1,600–1,700 crore daily loss to cushion consumers from global energy shock

State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) are absorbing losses of around 1,600–1,700 crore every day to shield consumers from the impact of the global energy shock, according to a PTI report.

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Over the past 10 weeks since the outbreak of conflict in West Asia, and according to a previous Mint report, cumulative losses have crossed 1 lakh crore.

The rising financial strain has raised concerns over how long these state-run firms can continue absorbing costs without affecting their balance sheets. Despite global volatility, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) have maintained steady supplies of petrol, diesel and LPG at rates below cost.

PTI sources said this approach has led to record under-recoveries, the gap between the cost of supply and retail selling price for the companies.

While domestic LPG prices rose by 60 per cylinder in March, retail fuel prices remain significantly below prevailing international market levels.

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