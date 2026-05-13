What LPG cylinder costs on 13 May: Domestic vs commercial rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Domestic LPG cylinder prices across India remained unchanged on 13 May, even as supply concerns linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict continue to weigh on global energy markets. Domestic rates were last revised with a ₹60 hike per 14.2-kg cylinder on 7 March, and no further changes have been recorded this month. In Mumbai, the price of a 14.2-kg household cylinder continues to hover around ₹912.50.

Commercial LPG prices, used by hotels and restaurants, remain elevated following the earlier ₹993 hike, which pushed the cost of a 19-kg cylinder to ₹3,071.50. The high prices continue to strain hospitality businesses and small commercial operators dependent on cooking fuel.

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Meanwhile, 5-kg FTL (market-priced) cylinders continue to trade at elevated levels following the earlier revision from ₹549 to ₹810.50 per bottle, keeping them only marginally cheaper than standard domestic cylinders.

Check domestic and commercial LPG gas cylinder prices

City Domestic LPG (14.2 Kg) Commercial LPG (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 913.00 (0.00) ₹ 3,071.50 (+993.00) Kolkata ₹ 939.00 (0.00) ₹ 3,202.00 (+994.00) Mumbai ₹ 912.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,024.00 (+993.00) Chennai ₹ 921.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,237.00 (+990.50) Gurgaon ₹ 921.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,088.00 (+993.00) Noida ₹ 910.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,071.50 (+993.00) Bangalore ₹ 915.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,152.00 (+991.00) Bhubaneswar ₹ 939.00 (0.00) ₹ 3,238.00 (+993.50) Chandigarh ₹ 922.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,092.50 (+993.00) Hyderabad ₹ 965.00 (0.00) ₹ 3,315.00 (+994.00) Jaipur ₹ 916.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,099.00 (+993.00) Lucknow ₹ 950.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,194.00 (+993.00) Patna ₹ 1,002.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,346.50 (+993.50) Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 922.00 (0.00) ₹ 3,106.00 (+993.00)

PM highlights LPG, piped gas push while urging fuel conservation Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for the judicious use of petroleum products amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, stressing the need for energy conservation and reduced dependence on imports.

According to a previous Mint report, while speaking at an event in Telangana, Modi said imported petroleum products should be used only as required, adding that such restraint would help save foreign exchange and limit the impact of global conflicts on the economy.

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He highlighted the government’s earlier push for 100% LPG coverage and said efforts are now focused on expanding piped natural gas availability and affordability. Modi also pointed to the growing role of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in India’s clean energy transition.

Reiterating the importance of energy efficiency, he said these measures are helping India navigate global energy volatility.

“Today, the need of the hour is to use petrol, gas, diesel and similar resources with restraint. We must use imported petroleum products only as needed. This will not only save foreign exchange but also reduce the adverse impact of war,” he said.

OMCs incur ₹ 1,600–1,700 crore daily loss to cushion consumers from global energy shock State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) are absorbing losses of around ₹1,600–1,700 crore every day to shield consumers from the impact of the global energy shock, according to a PTI report.

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Over the past 10 weeks since the outbreak of conflict in West Asia, and according to a previous Mint report, cumulative losses have crossed ₹1 lakh crore.

The rising financial strain has raised concerns over how long these state-run firms can continue absorbing costs without affecting their balance sheets. Despite global volatility, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) have maintained steady supplies of petrol, diesel and LPG at rates below cost.

PTI sources said this approach has led to record under-recoveries, the gap between the cost of supply and retail selling price for the companies.

While domestic LPG prices rose by ₹60 per cylinder in March, retail fuel prices remain significantly below prevailing international market levels.

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