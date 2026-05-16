What LPG cylinder costs on 16 May: Domestic vs commercial rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Domestic LPG cylinder prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on Saturday, even as concerns over rising global energy costs continue to mount amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited retained the price of the 14.2-kg household LPG cylinder at existing levels in metros including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

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According to a report by ET⁠, the latest revision issued on May 16 showed that a domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi continues to cost ₹913, while consumers in Mumbai are paying ₹912.50. In Kolkata, the price stands at ₹939, while Chennai residents are paying around ₹928-929 for a standard domestic refill.

Commercial LPG cylinder prices, however, remain elevated after multiple hikes over the past few months. According to LPG price trackers, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi is priced above ₹3,000, while rates in Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru have also risen sharply.

Check domestic and commercial LPG gas cylinder prices

City Domestic LPG (14.2 Kg) Commercial LPG (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 913.00 (0.00) ₹ 3,071.50 (+993.00) Kolkata ₹ 939.00 (0.00) ₹ 3,202.00 (+994.00) Mumbai ₹ 912.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,024.00 (+993.00) Chennai ₹ 928.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,237.00 (+990.50) Gurgaon ₹ 921.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,088.00 (+993.00) Noida ₹ 910.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,071.50 (+993.00) Bangalore ₹ 915.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,152.00 (+991.00) Bhubaneswar ₹ 939.00 (0.00) ₹ 3,238.00 (+993.50) Chandigarh ₹ 922.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,092.50 (+993.00) Hyderabad ₹ 965.00 (0.00) ₹ 3,315.00 (+994.00) Jaipur ₹ 916.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,099.00 (+993.00) Lucknow ₹ 950.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,194.00 (+993.00) Patna ₹ 1,002.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,346.50 (+993.50) Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 922.00 (0.00) ₹ 3,106.00 (+993.00)

Commercial LPG rates stay high The current stability in domestic LPG prices comes after a ₹60 hike implemented in March this year. Household cylinder prices were revised upward amid rising international fuel costs, while commercial LPG rates also saw repeated increases through March, April and May.

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According to Reuters, LPG prices are being closely monitored as India remains heavily dependent on imports for cooking gas requirements. Global crude oil volatility, disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz and rupee fluctuations have added pressure on state-run fuel retailers in recent months.

Despite mounting input costs, the Centre has so far avoided another increase in domestic LPG prices, a move analysts told Reuters is aimed at shielding households from inflationary pressure. Commercial users, however, continue to face the burden of rising fuel expenses.

According to a report by TOI, several MSMEs have warned of shrinking profit margins due to soaring commercial LPG rates, with some businesses exploring alternatives such as piped natural gas (PNG) to cut operational costs.

Fuel price pressures intensified after India earlier this week raised petrol and diesel prices by ₹3 per litre for the first time in four years. Reuters reported that the hike was linked to elevated global crude oil prices amid the ongoing Middle East crisis.

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