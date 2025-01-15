What made Mark Zuckerberg's Meta apologise to India? Row explained in 5 points

Two days after a ‘summons’ warning from Parliament's Standing Committee, Meta India on Wednesday, January 15, apologised for his CEO Mark Zuckerberg's remarks in a podcast that the ruling dispensation in India lost the Lok Sabha election 2024 over issues arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw debunked Mark Zuckerberg's remarks. With Meta India issuing an apology and the matter now deemed "closed," here are five points to explain the controversy that led to the apology.

Why Mark Zuckerberg's Meta apologised to India? Explained 1. What did Mark Zuckerberg say? Appearing on the Joe Rogan podcast, Mark Zuckerberg said 2024 was the big election year around the world and in a lot of countries like India, the incumbents lost the polls due to how the Covid-10 pandemic was handled by those governments.

"2024 was a big election year around the world and all these countries, India, had elections. The incumbents basically lost every single one. There is some sort of a global phenomenon – whether it was because of inflation or the economic policies to deal with covid or or just how the governments dealt with covid. It seems to have had this effect that's global," the Meta CEO said.

2. When Ashwini Vaishnaw debunked Mark Zuckerberg's remark Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday, January 13, called out Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg over his comments regarding the outcome of the general elections 2024 during a podcast where he claimed that the ruling government lost the polls over issues related to Covid-19 pandemic which wrecked havoc in the country during two waves.

Refuting his claims, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "It's disappointing to see misinformation from Mr. Zuckerberg himself. Let's uphold facts and credibility."

3. Parliament Committee's summons warning to Meta Following a fact-check by Ashwini Vaishnaw, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who heads Parliament's Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, said that summons will be sent to Meta India over its chief's comments on India election.

He also demanded an apology for the comments.

Nishikant Dubey said, "My committee will summon Meta for this incorrect information. Incorrect information about any democratic country tarnishes its image. This organisation will have to apologise to the Indian Parliament and the people here for this mistake."

4. Meta India apologises for 'inadvertent error': What it said Following the summons warning Meta India on Wednesday apologised for CEO Mark Zuckerberg's remarks during a podcast that the incumbent government in India lost power in the 2024 elections, and termed it an "inadvertent error".

Taking to X, Meta India's Vice President Shivnath Thukral said, "Dear Honourable Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw, Mark's observation that many incumbent parties were not re-elected in 2024 elections holds true for several countries, BUT not India."

"We would like to apologise for this inadvertent error. India remains an incredibly important country for @Meta and we look forward to being at the heart of its innovative future," he further said.

5. BJP hails 'victory', says matter 'closed' After the apology, Nishikant Dubey said the matter of Mark Zuckerberg's remarks has been "closed" after an official apology from Meta India