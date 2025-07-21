When is Raksha Bandhan 2025? Date, Shubh Muhurat, Purnima Tithi & more

Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters tie a Rakhi, symbolising love and protection, while brothers promise lifelong support. In 2025, it holds a deeper spiritual meaning as it falls on sacred Shravan Purnima, enhancing its divine significance

Tying a Rakhi is not just a tradition, it is a heartfelt ritual rooted in love and prayer. With each knot, a sister weaves her hopes, blessings and silent wishes for her brother’s safety and happiness. It is her way of saying, “I trust you, I believe in you, and I stand with you.” In return, the brother pledges his lifelong promise of protection and support. The red tilak she applies to his forehead is more than a symbol, it is a mark of honour, strength and divine grace. This simple act, filled with devotion, turns an ordinary moment into something sacred. It’s a celebration not just of siblinghood, but of soul-deep connection.

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Date and Shubh Mahurat

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Saturday, 9 August, 2025. According to Drik Panchang, the most auspicious timings to tie Rakhi are as follows:

Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time - 05:47 AM to 01:24 PM

Duration - 7 Hours 37 minutes

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra got over before Sunrise

Purnima Tithi Begins - 02:12 PM on 8 August, 2025

Purnima Tithi Ends - 01:24 PM on 9 August, 2025

The Spiritual Significance of Shravan Purnima

Shravan Purnima is considered a highly sacred full moon, believed to carry intense spiritual vibrations. Prayers made on this day are said to be especially powerful. When Raksha Bandhan coincides with Shravan Purnima, the festival becomes not just a familial ritual but a spiritually blessed union. It enhances the meaning of the Rakhi, turning it into a sacred thread of faith, devotion, and divine protection.

Heartfelt Quotes to Celebrate the Bond:

  • In every laugh, every fight, and every silent moment, our bond speaks louder than words. This Rakhi, I celebrate not just a ritual, but the heart behind it.
  • From solving my smallest problems to being my biggest strength, you’ve been more than a brother, you’ve been my safe place
  • In the generation of quick replies and forgotten calls, you’re still the one who never forgets to check if I ate.
  • Thank you bhaiya not just for understanding me, but for always being there for me.
  • Rakhi is not just a thread for me it's my believe that i will always be protected.

