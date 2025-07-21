When is Raksha Bandhan 2025? Date, Shubh Muhurat, Purnima Tithi & more

Tying a Rakhi is not just a tradition, it is a heartfelt ritual rooted in love and prayer. With each knot, a sister weaves her hopes, blessings and silent wishes for her brother’s safety and happiness. It is her way of saying, “I trust you, I believe in you, and I stand with you.” In return, the brother pledges his lifelong promise of protection and support. The red tilak she applies to his forehead is more than a symbol, it is a mark of honour, strength and divine grace. This simple act, filled with devotion, turns an ordinary moment into something sacred. It’s a celebration not just of siblinghood, but of soul-deep connection.