When is Raksha Bandhan 2025? Date, Shubh Muhurat, Purnima Tithi & more

Tying a Rakhi is not just a tradition, it is a heartfelt ritual rooted in love and prayer. With each knot, a sister weaves her hopes, blessings and silent wishes for her brother’s safety and happiness. It is her way of saying, “I trust you, I believe in you, and I stand with you.” In return, the brother pledges his lifelong promise of protection and support. The red tilak she applies to his forehead is more than a symbol, it is a mark of honour, strength and divine grace. This simple act, filled with devotion, turns an ordinary moment into something sacred. It’s a celebration not just of siblinghood, but of soul-deep connection.
Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Saturday, 9 August, 2025. According to Drik Panchang, the most auspicious timings to tie Rakhi are as follows:
Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time - 05:47 AM to 01:24 PM
Duration - 7 Hours 37 minutes
Raksha Bandhan Bhadra got over before Sunrise
Purnima Tithi Begins - 02:12 PM on 8 August, 2025
Purnima Tithi Ends - 01:24 PM on 9 August, 2025
Shravan Purnima is considered a highly sacred full moon, believed to carry intense spiritual vibrations. Prayers made on this day are said to be especially powerful. When Raksha Bandhan coincides with Shravan Purnima, the festival becomes not just a familial ritual but a spiritually blessed union. It enhances the meaning of the Rakhi, turning it into a sacred thread of faith, devotion, and divine protection.