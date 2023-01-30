Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister and People Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti showered praises on Rahul Gandhi as curtains came down on the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir and said the nation sees a “ray of hope" in the Congress leader. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, chief Mallikarjun Kharge were joined by Opposition leaders from DMK, NC, PDP, CPI, RSP and IUML for a rally from Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium to mark the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra which started from Kanyakumari on 7 September 2022, culminated in Kashmir on Monday, 30 January. At the culmination event, Mallikarjun Kharge hoisted the national flag in Srinagar at the party office in Srinagar. The Tricolour was hoisted in the presence of party MP Rahul Gandhi amid a fresh snowfall in the city.

Mehbooba Mufti said, “Rahul [Gandhi], you said you've come to Kashmir your home. It's your home. I hope what the Godse ideology snatched from Jammu and Kashmir, from this nation will be restored. Gandhi ji said he can see a ray of hope in Jammu and Kashmir. Today, the nation can see a ray of hope in Rahul Gandhi."

Former J&K chief minster Omar Abdullah also congratulated Rahul Gandhi for the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Omar Abdullah requested Rahul Gandhi to undertake a similar yatra from West to East. The former J&K chief minister said he would like to walk with him if there happens to be a yatra from West to East of the country.

"On this last function of the yatra, I congratulate Gandhi on behalf of myself, my father and my party. This yatra has been successful. This yatra has shown that there are people in the country who like the BJP but there are also those who like the other idea which is of brotherhood," Omar Abdullah said.

"I request Rahul Gandhi to undertake a yatra from west to east. I would like to walk with him," Abdullah added.

(With agency inputs)