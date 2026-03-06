What newly released Epstein files reveal about sexual abuse allegations against Donald Trump

The US Justice Department on Thursday released more FBI records related to the years-long investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This includes interviews of an unidentified woman who accused President Donald Trump of sexual abuse, a charge he has constantly denied.

FBI's 2019 interview with Trump accuser FBI agents interviewed the woman four times in 2019 as part of their investigation into accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The Justice Department had previously released a log confirming that the interviews took place, but released a summary of only one of those four meetings, in which she accused Epstein of molesting her when she was a teenager.

Allegations against Trump According to the newly disclosed records, which were posted on the department's website on Thursday, the woman alleged that Epstein introduced her to Trump in New York or New Jersey in the 1990s.

She also claimed Trump attempted to force her to perform oral sex after Epstein introduced her to the future president in New York or New Jersey in the 1980s when she was between 13 and 15 years old.

The woman further alleged that Trump hit her after she rejected his advances.

According to her, she and people close to her received threatening calls over the years demanding she keep quiet about what she believed was related to Epstein.

In the report of the woman's final interview, conducted in October 2019, during Trump's first presidency, FBI agents asked whether she would be willing to provide more information about Trump.

In response, the agent wrote, she "asked what the point would be of providing the information at this point in her life when there was a strong possibility nothing could be done about it."

‘Uncorroborated claims’ According to the FBI, the woman’s claims were uncorroborated at the time.

Politico, which first reported the disclosures, said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called the woman's claims "completely baseless accusations, backed by zero credible evidence."

These documents were part of the records the DOJ had held back from the public, which, according to the agency, was the result of them being “incorrectly coded as duplicative.”

The DOJ and the Trump administration have come under heavy criticism from some Republicans and even MAGA supporters over the alleged cover-up of Epstein's ties with the rich and powerful, including Trump.

‘Untrue and sensationalist claims against Trump’ In December 2025, the Justice Department, which was forced to release the Epstein files under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, had also cautioned that some of the documents include "untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump."

This includes an alleged letter written by Epstein to convicted former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

In the letter, allegedly written from jail, Epstein tells Nassar that "our president shared a love of young, nubile girls."

After the letter caused much uproar, the DOJ and FBI clarified that it was fake.

The FBI also said that the handwriting on the letter did not appear to match Epstein’s. They also noted that the letter was postmarked from Northern Virginia three days after Epstein's death.

What Trump said about his ties with Epstein According to Trump, who insists that he had done nothing wrong, his association with Epstein ended in the mid-2000s, and he was never aware of the financier's sexual abuse.

Key Takeaways The release of the Epstein files has reignited discussions about powerful figures and their alleged connections to sexual abuse.

Uncorroborated allegations can still have significant societal and political repercussions, especially for public figures.

The handling and release of sensitive documents by government agencies can impact public trust and perceptions of transparency.

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham

Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live.

In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders.

Total Years of Experience: 14

Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026

Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News.

Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.