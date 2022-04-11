What NTAGI chief says on the risk of XE covid variant to India

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
These variants will keep on occurring. Nothing to panic about as none of these are causing serious diseases or at the moment from Indian data it does not show a very rapid spread, said NK Arora, NTAGI chief
The chief of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) NK Arora has said that the Covid-19 variant Omicron is giving rise to many new variants. It's of X series like XE and others.
“These variants will keep on occurring. Nothing to panic about as none of these are causing serious diseases or at the moment from Indian data it does not show a very rapid spread," said NK Arora, NTAGI chief to news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, the Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomic Consortium (INSACOG) is keeping an eye on XE COVID variant cases in the country with a focus on hospitalisation and incidents of severity while stating that there is no reason to panic, sources said on Saturday.
"Unless this sequence is verified after isolating the virus, we will not be able to comment on it. We will have to wait to know whether it is different or not," sources told ANI.
A case of XE variant was detected in Gujarat, which was Confirmed by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Health in Gujarat.
"We are in touch with the Governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat. Biotechnology research centre found the mutation in the sample that's why genome sequencing is required after which the sample was sent to Kolkata where they have confirmed the sample as an XE variant. We have got confirmation," said Manoj Agarwal, IAS, Additional chief secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Government of Gujarat.
He further explained the person found positive for infection travelled from Maharashtra to Baroda in Gujarat.
