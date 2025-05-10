What Pakistan said on de-escalation with India: ‘Have always strived for peace, it’s a full-fledged ceasefire'

Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Saturday that both countries have agreed to a “full-fledged,” not partial ceasefire, ending the heightened tensions between the two countries after four days of deadly strikes. In a statement on X, Ishaq Dar said also asserted that Pakistan has “always strived” for peace and security in the region.

Speaking with Geo News, Ishaq Dar said United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Saudi Arabia and Turkey worked on the ceasefire talks. He also said that at least three dozen countries were actively involved in diplomatic efforts, Reuters reported, quoting the Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister in an interview with Geo News.

Speaking with Geo News, Ishaq Dar said United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Saudi Arabia and Turkey worked on the ceasefire talks. He also said that at least three dozen countries were actively involved in diplomatic efforts, Reuters reported, quoting the Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister in an interview with Geo News.

India and Pakistan on Saturday mutually agreed to immediately stop all military action at each other, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced. The foreign secretary said Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan spoke in the afternoon to halt all military action.

DGMO of Pakistan called DGMO of India at 15.35 hours this afternoon: Foreign Secretary Misri. “It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, and in the air and sea, with effect from 1700 hours IST Saturday,” he said.

"Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The DGMOs will talk again on May 12 at 1200 hours," Vikram Misria added.

Surprisingly, before the confirmation came from the Indian government, US President Donald Trump had congratulated India and Pakistan on using “common sense”.

Shortly after the "ceasefire”, Pakistan announced that it was opening its airspace for all kinds of traffic. “All airports in the country are available for normal flight operations. Passengers are requested to contact the relevant airline for the latest schedule of their flights,” the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said. Advertisement