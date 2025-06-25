What ranked choice means for NYC: Inside the final countdown to Democratic mayoral pick

New York City is entering the final, high-stakes stretch of its Democratic mayoral primary, where a historic upset and a complex voting system are colliding. With no candidate crossing the crucial 50% threshold in the first round of votes, the city’s next mayor will be decided not by a traditional majority, but by the ranked-choice voting —a method now shaping the future of the nation's largest city.

Mamdani leads, but victory not yet certain With 92.8% of votes counted, 33-year-old state Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani holds a significant lead with 43.5% of first-choice votes, ahead of Andrew Cuomo (36.4%) and Brad Lander (11.3%).

Cuomo has already conceded, but Mamdani’s path to the Democratic nomination still hinges on ranked-choice tabulation, which begins July 1.

This means the race is not over — and won’t be officially certified until July 15, after absentee ballots are included in subsequent rounds.

What is ranked choice voting? New York City’s ranked-choice system lets voters rank up to five candidates in order of preference. Here's how it works:

If no candidate earns more than 50% of first-choice votes, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated.

Ballots from that candidate’s supporters are then redistributed to their next-choice picks.

This elimination and redistribution continues round-by-round until one candidate surpasses 50%.

It’s a method meant to ensure the winning candidate reflects broad-based support, not just a plurality of voters. It also reduces the need for costly runoff elections and encourages more civil, coalition-based campaigning.

What happens on July 1? Starting July 1, the Board of Elections will begin automated tabulations of the ranked-choice data, removing low-performing candidates, and redistributing their votes according to voters’ second and third choices.

That said, absentee ballots are still being accepted through the end of June. These ballots will be included in subsequent updates, released weekly until certification on July 15.

A history-making candidacy hangs in the balance If Mamdani wins the nomination, he would be:

NYC’s first Muslim mayor

The first South Asian American to lead the city

Its youngest mayor in over a century November looms large Winning the Democratic nomination is just one battle. In the November general election, Mamdani will face: