What Sam Bankman-Fried’s long stretch in prison might look like
Corinne Ramey , James Fanelli , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 29 Mar 2024, 01:08 PM IST
SummaryThe FTX founder could finish serving his sentence by age 50
Inmates can make ceramics or crochet at a federal prison in Lompoc, Calif. At a federal prison in Mendota, a few hours away, inmates can have a harmonica or play basketball on one of five facility courts.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less