What the India-UK FTA means for whisky lovers — beyond Glenlivet and Glenfiddich

Barely hours after India and the UK finalised their multi-billion-pound Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on Tuesday, Hemant Rao’s cellphone started buzzing with calls and emails. “These were mostly from whisky exporters from the UK who wanted to get a better idea of the Indian market,” says Rao, founder of the Single Malt Amateurs Club (SMAC), which has about 7,500 members globally. “This will come as a huge boost to Scotch,” he says of the FTA.

The India–UK agreement aims to deepen trade ties by cutting tariffs across sectors. For whisky, it’s a landmark move. India is the world’s largest whisky market by volume, and Scotch its most coveted import. Under the FTA, the import duty on UK-origin whisky will drop from 150 per cent to 75 per cent immediately, and further to 40 per cent over 10 years — making premium and rare expressions as well as low-key brands such as Mortlach, Old Pulteney, and Tomatin far more accessible to Indian drinkers.

While the development has unsettled Indian distillers — particularly those in the growing premium space — it also opens up new possibilities. Lower duties reduce the cost of imported Scotch used in blends, improving margins for many Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) brands. But for Indian single malt makers, who’ve spent the last decade building a reputation, this will mean tougher competition. “This development is particularly promising for Indian whisky brands that depend heavily on bulk malt imports from the UK, positioning them for greater growth. While we've already seen strong momentum in premium malts over the past five years, I anticipate this progress will significantly accelerate, leading to an even richer and more competitive premium whisky landscape in India,” says Rao. And that means the whisky lover in India can now look beyond the Glenlivets and Laphroaigs and get introduced to both lesser-known but highly rated Scotch whisky brands as well as offerings from boutique and small bottlers.