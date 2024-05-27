What the Thai Senate Race Means And Why It’s All Different
Thailand has kicked off the process to hold its first Senate race since a coup in 2014, after the military-appointed batch completed its five-year term earlier in May. The Election Commission received more than 48,000 submissions after a five-day application period that ended May 24.
(Bloomberg) -- Thailand has kicked off the process to hold its first Senate race since a coup in 2014, after the military-appointed batch completed its five-year term earlier in May. The Election Commission received more than 48,000 submissions after a five-day application period that ended May 24.