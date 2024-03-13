What to Do If Your Car Is Submerged in Water
Ryan Felton , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 13 Mar 2024, 07:50 PM IST
SummaryAngela Chao’s death has sparked questions about how to respond if your vehicle ends up in water. Here’s what to know in those critical first 60 seconds.
The death of a 50-year-old chief executive highlights a little-discussed reality of motor-vehicle safety: Approximately 400 people die annually in North America in a submerged vehicle.
