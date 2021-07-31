What to do when everybody returns to the office — but you remain remote

You can be the first person to post your game plan for the day on the team Slack channel (because you’re at your desk when everyone else is getting dressed or commuting); you can send an email summarizing how you solved a late-afternoon client crisis (when everybody else was on the way home); or take on the job of organizing the gift basket for a colleague’s new baby. These are all ways of signaling that you’re online, engaged and available, even if you’re not in the next cubicle.