What to watch this weekend: New shows and movies hitting Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+

With the long Labor Day weekend rolling in, the couch might be your best bet. The good news? There is a fresh stack of new releases across Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+. Whether you want an espionage thriller, a murder mystery, or a Marvel antihero team-up, there are a lot of options this week.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf (Prime Video) Taylor Kitsch slips back into Navy SEAL gear as Ben Edwards in this prequel to The Terminal List. The series tracks his path from the battlefield to the CIA, where every choice cuts deeper than it looks. Jack Carr and David DiGilio co-created the show, keeping the ties to the original series alive.

Chris Pratt turns up again as James Reece, linking the storylines. Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) adds more muscle in a standout role. Episodes one through three are streaming now.

Upload season 4 (Prime Video) Greg Daniels’ sci-fi comedy is clocking out for good. Upload ends with its fourth season, where Nathan (Robbie Amell) faces glitches, AI chaos, and messy corporate power grabs at Lakeview. The afterlife service has never looked more broken - or more absurd.

This final run even throws in a life-coach chinchilla. The humor is sharp, the satire lands, and the four-episode goodbye is now up on Prime Video.

My Life With The Walter Boys season 2 (Netflix) Back in Silver Falls, Jackie’s return does not go smoothly. After a summer in New York - and that kiss with Cole (Noah LaLonde) - she is juggling feelings for Alex (Ashby Gentry) and the chaos of the Walter household.

Alex is chasing rodeo dreams. Cole is pulling away from football. Family drama keeps the farm tense. Season 2 leans into heartbreak, sparks, and high-stakes choices. All ten episodes are on Netflix.

With Love, Meghan season 2 (Netflix) Meghan Markle brings back her lifestyle series from Montecito. Expect recipes, crafts, and plenty of chat with famous friends like Chrissy Teigen, Tan France, David Chang and Samin Nosrat.

Markle mixes apple butter from her grandmother’s notes, freezes floral ice cubes, and shares personal stories about Prince Harry and their family. The second season has eight episodes, streaming now.

The Thursday Murder Club (Netflix) Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie headline this take on Richard Osman’s bestselling novels. Four retirees swap retirement home hobbies for solving real crime.

A body turns up, and the group stumbles into a layered whodunit. Chris Columbus directs, bringing both humor and danger to the mix. It is streaming now on Netflix.

Together (PVOD) Dave Franco and Alison Brie star as city couple Tim and Millie in Michael Shanks’s directorial debut. A move to the countryside turns sour when a strange force worms into their lives, twisting their relationship and themselves.

It’s horror with a gooey edge - where love becomes just as frightening as the unknown. Together is available to buy on Prime Video and Apple.

Thunderbolts* (Disney+) Florence Pugh leads Marvel’s latest team-up as Yelena. She is joined by Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Bob (Lewis Pullman). Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays the shady CIA handler pulling their strings.

Forget shiny heroics. This group is bitter, bruised, and dangerous in their own way. Thunderbolts is streaming now on Disney+.

FAQs Where can I stream The Terminal List: Dark Wolf? It is available on Prime Video.

Is Upload season 4 the last season? Yes, the fourth season is the finale.

Who stars in The Thursday Murder Club? Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie.