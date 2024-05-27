What was Anthony Fauci’s top aide hiding?
Allysia Finley , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 27 May 2024, 05:55 PM IST
Summary‘I learned from our foia lady here how to make emails disappear,’ David Morens wrote in one email.
The Covid pandemic wasn’t government’s finest hour, not least because of a persistent lack of transparency. Emails released last week by the U.S. House reveal how Anthony Fauci’s former top adviser worked to keep the public in the dark and thwart investigations into Covid’s origins.
