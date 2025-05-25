What we know about Anushka Yadav – Tej Pratap Yadav’s mystery ‘girlfriend’ from his Facebook post

Anushka Yadav recently became the centre of a political and social media storm after former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav publicly claimed to be in a long-term relationship with her. The controversy erupted when a post appeared on Tej Pratap’s verified Facebook account stating that he and Anushka had been “in love and in a relationship for 12 years.” The post featured a photograph of the two together, sparking widespread attention and debate across social media platforms.

However, shortly after the post went viral, Tej Pratap Yadav claimed that his Facebook account had been hacked.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap later denied the authenticity of the Facebook post, stating on X (formerly Twitter), “My social media platform was hacked and my photographs were edited wrongfully.” He further accused those behind the hack of attempting to “defame and harass” him and his family. Despite his claims, the post had already triggered significant public scrutiny and political repercussions.

Who is Mystery Woman Anushka Yadav? Anushka Yadav remains a largely private individual, with very limited information available publicly. Until Tej Pratap’s recent revelation, her name rarely featured in media reports or political discussions.

Anushka Yadav is believed to originate from Bihar, and the two reportedly crossed paths over ten years ago.

Little is known about Anushka Yadav educational background or professional pursuits. Tej Pratap has acknowledged her as a key presence in his life in his now deleted Facebook post. An ABP report also claims that Anushka Yadav is the sister of Tej Pratap's close friend.

The report adds that this friend quit Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and has joined some othher political party.

Mint could not verify these claims.

Who is Tej Pratap Yadav married to? Tej Pratap Yadav is married to Aishwarya Rai, the granddaughter of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Rai. The couple’s marriage in 2018 was a high-profile affair.

However, their relationship soon became troubled, with Aishwarya leaving the marital home within months, alleging mistreatment by Tej Pratap and his family.

The ensuing legal battles have been highly publicised, with accusations and counter-accusations between the two.

Their divorce case is still pending in the Patna family court, adding to the ongoing drama surrounding Tej Pratap’s personal life.

Also Read | Lalu Yadav expels Tej Pratap from RJD for 6 years for after his Facebook post

What is the controversial Facebook post of Tej Pratap? The controversial Facebook post, which has since been deleted, claimed that Tej Pratap Yadav and Anushka Yadav had been in a relationship for 12 years.

The caption read: “I am Tej Pratap Yadav, and the person with me in this picture is Anushka Yadav. We have known and loved each other for the past 12 years. We’ve been in a relationship for all these years. I’ve wanted to share this with all of you for a long time but didn’t know how to express it. Today, through this post, I am opening my heart to you all. I hope you understand me.”

This public revelation shocked many, especially given Tej Pratap’s existing marriage and the ongoing legal disputes with Aishwarya Rai.