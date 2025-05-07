Operation Sindoor: What weapons did India use to strike Pakistani terror camps?

In the early hours of Wednesday, India initiated Operation Sindoor, a military campaign aimed at destroying terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK). The operation saw the deployment of air, naval, and ground forces, making it India’s largest cross-border precision strike since the 2019 Balakot airstrike.

The operation was launched in response to the terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including a serving Indian Navy officer and a Nepali national. The attackers were reportedly affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a Pakistan-based militant group, which has long been accused of receiving logistical and financial backing from the Pakistani government.



Weapons used in Operation Sindoor India employed a range of high-precision, long-range strike weapons during Operation Sindoor. These included the SCALP cruise missile, the HAMMER precision-guided bomb, and loitering munitions, NDTV reported.

SCALP (Storm Shadow): The SCALP missile, also known as Storm Shadow, is an air-launched, long-range cruise missile with a range of over 250 kilometres, specifically designed for deep-strike operations against high-value targets.

HAMMER (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range): The HAMMER smart bomb was deployed to target hardened structures, including reinforced bunkers and multi-storey buildings utilised as training and logistical centres by LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). A precision-guided, stand-off munition, the HAMMER is capable of hitting targets at distances of 50-70 kilometres, depending on the launch altitude.

Loitering Munitions: Often referred to as "kamikaze drones," loitering munitions were employed for surveillance, target acquisition, and terminal strike missions. These drone systems hover over designated areas and, either autonomously or under remote control, identify and neutralise threats.



Which 9 terror sites did India target? Here is the list of nine terror facility locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir that have been successfully neutralised-

1. Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur - JeM

2. Markaz Taiba, Muridke - LeT

3. Sarjal, Tehra Kalan - JeM

4. Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot - HM

5. Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala - LeT

6. Markaz Abbas, Kotli - JeM

7. Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli - HM

8. Shawai Nalla Camp, Muzaffarabad - LeT