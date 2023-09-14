What You Wish You’d Said: The Power of a Great Comeback Line

Ever struggled to come up with the perfect response? Try these strategies.

My nephew Noah had a classmate in seventh grade who mocked him for being short. One day he came up to Noah after lunch and crouched down, as if he were trying to make himself the same height. "Is this what you see down here?" he teased.

Noah paused, struggling for words. Then he replied: Bend down a little lower and kiss my rear end.

Bet there are times you wish you had a line like that.

There’s an art to the comeback line. The best ones put the offender on notice and allow us to stand up for ourselves or someone else.

“A good comeback line rebalances the power in the conversation," says Selena Rezvani, a leadership consultant in Philadelphia who teaches conversational skills. “It allows us to be hard on the problem but respectful of the person."

Comeback lines can be tough to come up with in the moment, though. I typically come up with mine days later in the shower.

Thinking on our feet is hard, especially when someone has insulted or offended us. We freeze, psychologists say, because our brain perceives cutting remarks as a threat, which activates our stress response.

It can be good to pause, rather than blurt out the first thing that comes to mind. But often we want to answer an affront. Having go-to comeback lines in our back pocket, along with some other strategies, can help.

Lines that work

I heard a number of effective comeback lines while reporting this column, including this handy phrase: “That’s a strange thing to say out loud." When asked a nosy or inappropriate question, responding with a question of our own can work: “Why do you ask?" And to reply to a person who is just plain nasty, there’s this old favorite: “Bad day, huh?"

Karena Schwenk, a 51-year-old financial planner in Oakland, Calif., has several go-to lines. She tells someone she finds unnecessarily angry, such as the woman who yelled at her for accidentally cutting her off while exiting a parking garage recently: “You look like you could use a hug today."

"I am hoping it makes them think," she says.

If someone is being rude, Schwenk responds with: “Good for you." She once said it to a friend, after Schwenk had confided that she was getting a divorce and the woman had responded: “Well, my marriage is better than ever."

Dear reader, repeat after me: “Good. For. You."

Christopher Kilmartin, 68, a consultant in Fredericksburg, Va., often uses humor in his comebacks, including once while playing the famous Ballybunion golf course in Ireland. When he told his group that he was going to play from the forward tees—colloquially called the ladies' tees—a man in his group teasingly said he'd have to call him a slur that refers derogatorily to women.

“Oh, I think Lorena Ochoa can hit it farther than any of us," he replied, referencing the former top-ranked professional female golfer.

Kilmartin says the man apologized, and they went on to have a great time. He says he finds that humor defuses tension.

"It's not aggressive," Kilmartin says.

How can you develop better comeback lines? Here’s some advice.

Take a breath

Don't respond immediately. Ask yourself: Does this matter to me enough to speak up?

“There’s no perfect comeback line, so trust your instincts, whether they’re telling you to change the subject as soon as possible or let the person know this was rude," says Rezvani.

No response is OK

You may want to give some people a pass, such as a child, your boss, or someone you don't care about.

Silence can be effective, says Andrea Wachter, a licensed marriage and family therapist in Santa Cruz, Calif. There’s power in a raised eyebrow, a pointed look or by ending the conversation.

Don’t be nasty

I've shared this advice often quoted by my Minnesota farm-bred grandmother before, but it bears repeating: "Don't get in the mud with pigs. The pigs love it. And you just get dirty."

Develop some go-to lines

When it’s hard to think on your feet, having some go-to lines for different situations can help. Here are a few.

Short and sweet: "Oh." "Got it." "Mmmm." Psychologists call this the "gray rock" method because it's meant to be dull and boring. This works particularly well with people who may be trying to provoke you.

Direct approach: “I don’t feel comfortable talking about this."

Ask for clarification: “I’m sorry, what did you say?" Asking someone to repeat what they said can make them stop and think about it, says Kilmartin, who trains organizations and people on how to combat harassment.

Hold up a mirror: "I hope your day gets better." I once replied to a particularly nasty email from a stranger with this one. The man wrote back and apologized, acknowledging that he was having a bad morning and had taken it out on me.

“Many people don’t realize how they’re being a jerk," says Caleb Warren, an associate professor of marketing at the University of Arizona.

Have a do-over

If the remark still bothers you later, ask to talk. You're in a powerful position because you're motivated to speak up and less emotionally reactive.

Then be open: “Hey, there’s something you said the other day that I want to come back to," Wachter suggests saying. “I didn’t have the words then, but I do now. Can I tell you?"

Be funny

There's inherent tension in calling out someone's behavior. Humor can soften the blow, while still letting you get your point across, says Warren, who studies humor.

This is why Noah’s kiss-my-butt comeback line worked. When he delivered it, the other kids nearby burst out laughing and his bully “looked like he smelled something really bad," he says.

He never teased Noah again.

