'All eyes on Rafah': Israel pounds Gaza city amid global outrage — All you need to know
“All eyes on Rafah”: Rafah is a city in Gaza. Israel vowed to press on with its Rafah offensive despite the global condemnation. Israel's military has been carrying out, what it says is a limited operation in Rafah, since early May.
“All eyes on Rafah" – the phrase flooded social media on Tuesday as several across the world came in support of the Palestinians residing in the city located in war-torn Gaza. "'All eyes on Rafah' is a phrase that refers to the ongoing genocide in Rafah, Gaza, with over 1.4 million Palestinians seeking shelter," Iran's Embassy in India posted on X.