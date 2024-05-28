“All eyes on Rafah”: Rafah is a city in Gaza. Israel vowed to press on with its Rafah offensive despite the global condemnation. Israel's military has been carrying out, what it says is a limited operation in Rafah, since early May.

“All eyes on Rafah" – the phrase flooded social media on Tuesday as several across the world came in support of the Palestinians residing in the city located in war-torn Gaza. "'All eyes on Rafah' is a phrase that refers to the ongoing genocide in Rafah, Gaza, with over 1.4 million Palestinians seeking shelter," Iran's Embassy in India posted on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel continue to launch airstrikes in the region despite facing the global outrage and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) order, demanding Israel to put an end to the military operation in the region. Meanwhile, in a historic yet "symbolic" move, three European countries – Spain, Ireland and Norway – will officially recognise a Palestinian state on Tuesday.

About half of Gaza's population, or over a million people, were living in Rafah, the southernmost city on the Egyptian border. Most have fled once again since Israel launched what it called a limited incursion there earlier this month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's what happening in Gaza war and Rafah: 10 points 1. Israel launched the attack on Rafah late Sunday, hours after Hamas unleashed a barrage of rockets at the Tel Aviv area, most of which were intercepted. At least 45 people were killed and 200 others were injured after the Israeli strike hit a displacement camp in Rafah for displaced people, CNN reported, according to the government media office in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israel's military had said that the Sunday attack in the southern Rafah area had targeted and killed two senior Hamas operatives – but it also sparked a fire that Palestinians and many Arab countries condemned as a "massacre".

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday called the country's strike the camp a "tragic mistake." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. The attack triggered a global outrage against Israel. A US National Security Council spokesperson said Israel "must take every precaution possible to protect civilians".

Egypt condemned the "targeting of defenceless civilians", calling it part of "a systematic policy aimed at widening the scope of death and destruction in the Gaza Strip to make it uninhabitable".

Jordan accused Israel of "ongoing war crimes", Saudi Arabia condemned "the continued massacres", and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed "to hold these barbarians and murderers accountable". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Qatar condemned a "dangerous violation of international law" and voiced "concern that the bombing will complicate ongoing mediation efforts" towards a truce.

3. Around one million people have fled the Israeli offensive in Rafah since early May, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) reported on Tuesday. Many Palestinians, however, complained they are vulnerable to Israeli attacks wherever they go and have been moving up and down the Gaza Strip in the past few months.

The UNRWA said the flight from Rafah "happened with nowhere safe to go and amidst bombardments, lack of food and water, piles of waste and unsuitable living conditions." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. Israel vowed to press on with its Rafah offensive despite the global condemnation and a US warning not to proceed. Israel's military has been carrying out, what it says is a limited operation in Rafah, since early May.

The operation focuses on killing fighters and dismantle infrastructure used by Hamas, which runs the Gaza strip. Israel told civilians to go to an "expanded humanitarian zone" some 20 km (12 miles) away, Reuters reported.

5. Israel has kept up attacks despite a ruling by the top UN court -- International Court of Justice (ICJ) -- on Friday ordering it to halt its operations in the southern Gaza city of Rafah and withdraw from the enclave. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Israel must immediately halt its military offensive and any other action in the Rafah Governorate which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part," ICJ President Judge Nawaf Salam, president was quoted by ANI as saying.

6. The International Court of Justice ordered Israel to halt its offensive in the city, adding to the unprecedented level of diplomatic pressure that Netanyahu is facing over the war in Gaza.

7. Spain, Ireland and Norway will officially recognise a Palestinian state on Tuesday, with an aim to bring peace between Palestinians and Israelis and find a resolution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the war in Gaza. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was quoted by the Duardian as saying, "The state of Palestine must be viable with the West Bank and Gaza connected by a corridor and with East Jerusalem as its capital and it must be unified under the legitimate government of the Palestinian national authority."

8. Israel repeatedly condemned the move by the three Eropean countries, saying that it bolsters Palestinian militant group Hamas, which had launched the surprise October 7 attack on Israel from its Gaza base. In a series of tweets, Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Spain of giving in to Hamas.

9. The war started after the October 7 attack on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures. Militants also took 252 hostages, 121 of whom remain in Gaza, including 37 the army says are dead. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel's retaliatory offensive killed at least 36,050 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

10. The Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, which erupted in October, has brought the issue of Palestinian statehood back to the fore of global politics. Israel says Hamas’s attack underscores how an independent state on its border would undermine its security. Yet many of Israel’s allies say a two-state solution — which has been discussed for decades — is what’s needed to bring peace between the Israelis and Palestinians.

