In her latest attack on the Adani Group amid the ongoing Hindenburg rout, TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Friday shared a latest analysis of a column which pointed out foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) not selling Adani stocks even amid significant highs and lows. Therefore, she has asked the Indian market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to act if this makes it the case of an illegal stock parking.

“Bloomberg out with column talking about how some foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) own nothing but Adani stock. Didn’t sell when price jumped 18x or when it tanked 75%. Ever heard of illegal stock parking @SEBI_India?," said TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

The Bloomberg opinion by columnist Andy Mukherjee highlighted that obscure funds based in Cyprus and Mauritius may be funneling someone else’s money into Adani stocks, the short seller Hindenburg Research has alleged.

“In response to a question in parliament in July 2021, the govt provided a list of foreign investors in Adani Group. It named Margaret Sjak Shie-Sankatsing, Jan Scheelings, and Collin de Wit as the people behind New Leaina. Hindenburg alleges they are likely employees of “Amicorp Group, a corporate services firm with extensive ties to Adani’s web of offshore entitiesm," as per the column.

What is stock parking?

Stock parking refers to the illegal practice of selling shares to another party, considering the original owner will buy them back. The goal is to illegal hold the stock stock by a third party, finance the stock in a way that the third party's sole reason for holding the stock is to conceal ownership or control while maintaining the appearance of regulatory compliance.

“I pointed out in June 2021 how funky fund foreign portfolio investors (FPI) directors fronting for Adani. Today @andymukherjee70 at @opinion says same thing. No conspiracy. Simple brains. Wake up @SEBI_India," Moitra said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, a Reuters report on Friday suggested that SEBI is investigating Adani Group's links to some of the investors in the conglomerate's aborted follow-on public offer (FPO) and if any potential violation of Indian securities laws or any conflict of interest in the process.

