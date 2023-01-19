WhatsApp adds the ability to block users within the chat list and notifications

Meta-owned WhatsApp has reportedly rolled out a new feature that will make it easier for users to block others. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, the messaging app is rolling out the ability to block users within the chat list and from notifications.
The report says that WhatsApp is adding two new entry points to block users. The first shortcut is to block a contact by opening the chat option in the chat list. The second option is to block users through the notification received on their phone. In case a user receives a call from an unknown user, he/she will be able to block them right from the app notification.
WaBetaInfo is an online platform that keeps track of new and upcoming WhatsApp features. It says that the two new shortcuts to block users on WhatsApp will make it easier to block unknown contacts without opening their chats.
The new shortcuts are available to beta testers who have downloaded the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.2.10 update. The latest beta is available on Google Play Store. It is expected to be rolled out to other users in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature for its Android users. The feature allows them to share voice notes as status updates on WhatsApp. As reported by WaBetaInfo, the feature is available within the text status section on WhatsApp. The instant messaging app will also offer more control to the users over their voice recordings by enabling them to discard a recording before sharing it.
Earlier this month, WhatsApp has rolled out proxy support for its users all over the world. With this new support, users will be able to connect to WhatsApp through servers set up by volunteers and organizations around the world. It will help them communicate freely in situations when the internet is blocked or disrupted.
