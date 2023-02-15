A casual banter between WhatsApp and Telegram has been witnessed often on Twitter. In a similar incident, WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart has slammed instant messaging app Telegram for its security practices. Telegram claims to offer a privacy driven platform which offers end-to-end encryption for chats and calling. Cathcart pointed out that this security feature is not enabled by default in Telegram.

The WhatsApp chief in his response to an article by Wired hinted that Telegram can share nearly any confidential information in a government request. Cathcart tweeted, “Telegram is not end-to-end encrypted by default and offers no e2ee for groups."

Moreover, in his tweet, he added, “They (Telegram) have built another API that seems to allow access to user content for mass surveillance."

Cathcart in his final tweet mentioned, “I recognise that some will say I'm self-interested in critiquing Telegram. But there are many other great end-to-end encrypted messaging apps people can choose from. If you aren't going to use WhatsApp, use one of them - don't use Telegram."

Both Telegram and WhatsApp offer end-to-end encryption. However, a Telegram user needs to enable it by simplifying opening the chat profile > Tap More > Tap Start Secret Chat. Whereas the WhatsApp on security conditions explains, “With end-to-end encryption, your messages are secured with a lock, and only the recipient and you have the special key needed to unlock and read them. All of this happens automatically: no need to turn on any special settings to secure your messages."

To recall, in a similar incident last year, Telegram founder Pavel Durov had criticised WhatsApp. He called the messaging platform a ‘surveillance tool. The Telegram founder had urged the users to stay away from the Meta-owned WhatsApp. He highlighted a security issue disclosed by WhatsApp and said that the messaging platform has been putting user data at risk. He urged people to use any other instant messaging app except WhatsApp.

Durov said in his Telegram message, “Hackers could have full access to everything on the phones of WhatsApp users." He also claimed that WhatsApp has been keeping the user’ data under surveillance for the past 13 years. Moreover, he stated that the security issues found on WhatsApp are actually intentionally planned.