WhatsApp chief takes a dig at Telegram; calls out over security loophole
- The WhatsApp chief in his response to an article by Wired hinted that Telegram can share nearly any confidential information in a government request. Cathcart tweeted, “Telegram is not end-to-end encrypted by default and offers no e2ee for groups.”
A casual banter between WhatsApp and Telegram has been witnessed often on Twitter. In a similar incident, WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart has slammed instant messaging app Telegram for its security practices. Telegram claims to offer a privacy driven platform which offers end-to-end encryption for chats and calling. Cathcart pointed out that this security feature is not enabled by default in Telegram.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×