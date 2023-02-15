WhatsApp chief takes a dig at Telegram; calls out over security loophole

Both Telegram and WhatsApp offer end-to-end encryption. However, a Telegram user needs to enable it by simplifying opening the chat profile > Tap More > Tap Start Secret Chat. Whereas the WhatsApp on security conditions explains, “With end-to-end encryption, your messages are secured with a lock, and only the recipient and you have the special key needed to unlock and read them. All of this happens automatically: no need to turn on any special settings to secure your messages."