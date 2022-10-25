WhatsApp restores for some in India, outage continues for most

WhatsApp restores for some in India, outage continues for most1 min read . 02:38 PM IST
Popular messaging app WhatsApp, which has been undoing outages in Indian and across the globe, started working for most of the people, but still millions are facing outages issues.
According to Downdetector, more than 25,078 users have reported about the app not working for them till 14.38 hours (IST). However, partial restoration of WhatsApp services appears to have begun in some cities of India.
Acknowledging the outage, a Meta spokesperson told Reuters: "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible". The cause of the outage remains unclear, however, it is expected that Meta or WhatsApp may soon provide more information on the same.
The messaging app's web version too got affected on 25 October and people faced difficulty in sending messages to their near and dear ones. WhatsApp's parent company Meta suffered an unprecedented major outage last year, reported AFP.
Last year, when the messaging app had an hours-long outage, it hit trading of assets from cryptocurrencies to oil, before traders switched to alternative platforms such as Telegram, reported Reuters.
