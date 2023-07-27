WhatsApp scammers draining money? Here's methods to safeguard your account2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 11:38 PM IST
Fraudsters are using platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp to steal identities and then use the same to extort money from the victim and their kin.
India is one of the country that adopts technology faster than most of the global competitors. Thanks to the affordable smartphones and data plans, millions of users get on board with digital services like UPI, WhatsApp, and more.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×