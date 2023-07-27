India is one of the country that adopts technology faster than most of the global competitors. Thanks to the affordable smartphones and data plans, millions of users get on board with digital services like UPI, WhatsApp, and more.

However, over the past few years, hackers have seen this as an opportunity resulting in a rise in cyber crimes. Fraudsters are using platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp to steal identities and then use the same to extort money from the victim and their kin.

To educate and protect citizens against possible online scams, Kolkata Police cyber cell has begun an awareness program on social media platforms, reported Indian Express.

According to the report, police said that the scammers made use of World Yoga Day 2023 momentum and targeted individuals claiming to offer a free link to join an online yoga session.

When someone clicks on the link shared, they are asked to share a six-digit OTP, which helps the scammers get remote access to the user’s WhatsApp account. With the identities revealed, the scammers extract money from friends and family, pretending to be in an emergency.

Apart from this, scammers are also forcing victims to invest in a bonus cryptocurrency that eliminates the digital trace of the scam.

Here's how to safeguard from WhatsApp scams:

1) Be vigilant with your social media account.

2) Never click on an external link received on WhatsApp or as an SMS, unless you are sure about its authenticity

3) If someone in your contact requests for money, get it confirm via video or audio call from the person itself.

4) Never share sensitive information like OTP over a message with anyone.

5) If you find a message suspicious, report it to WhatsApp or the respective platform moderators.