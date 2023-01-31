WhatsApp to stop working on THESE old phones from Feb 1: Full list2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 06:01 PM IST
- To run WhatsApp on an Android phone, it must be running on Android version 4.0.3 or newer. Similarly, iOS version 12 and above support WhatsApp.
If you are using an Apple iPhone 6, first-generation iPhone SE, or an old Android phone, then be warned. According to a report by HT Tech, Meta-owned WhatsApp will stop working on some old smartphones starting tomorrow i.e. February 1, 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×