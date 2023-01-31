If you are using an Apple iPhone 6, first-generation iPhone SE, or an old Android phone, then be warned. According to a report by HT Tech, Meta-owned WhatsApp will stop working on some old smartphones starting tomorrow i.e. February 1, 2023.

To run WhatsApp on an Android phone, it must be running on Android version 4.0.3 or newer. Similarly, iOS version 12 and above support WhatsApp. Devices running on OS versions older than these will no longer support WhatsApp.

Here’s the full list of that will drop WhatsApp support starting tomorrow

Apple iPhone 6S

Apple iPhone 6S Plus

Apple iPhone SE (1st Gen)

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend Ii

Samsung Galaxy X Cover 2

Vinco Darknight

Archos 53 Platinum

ZTE V956 – Umi X2

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE Grand Memo

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend D2

Lg Optimus L3 Ii Dual

Lg Optimus L5 Ii

Lg Optimus F5

Lg Optimus L3 Ii

Lg Optimus L7ii

Lg Optimus L5 Dual

Lg Optimus L7 Dual

Lg Optimus F3

Lg Optimus F3q

Lg Optimus L2 Ii

Lg Optimus L4 Ii

Lg Optimus F6

Lg Act

Lg Lucid 2

Lg Optimus F7

Sony Xperia M

Lenovo A820

Feya F1thl W8

Vico Sync Five

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has rolled out a new camera mode for its Android app users. With the new camera mode, users will be able to record videos on WhatsApp hands-free. At present, WhatsApp users need to tap and hold the camera button to record videos. But with the new feature, they can simply switch to video mode.

The new video mode comes with WhatsApp for Android 2.23.2.73 update. It is already available on Google Play Store. Those interested can head to the Play Store to update the WhatsApp app on their device and start using the feature.