WhatsApp to stop working on THESE old phones from Feb 1: Full list

WhatsApp to stop working on THESE old phones from Feb 1: Full list2 min read . 06:01 PM IST
- To run WhatsApp on an Android phone, it must be running on Android version 4.0.3 or newer. Similarly, iOS version 12 and above support WhatsApp.
If you are using an Apple iPhone 6, first-generation iPhone SE, or an old Android phone, then be warned. According to a report by HT Tech, Meta-owned WhatsApp will stop working on some old smartphones starting tomorrow i.e. February 1, 2023.
To run WhatsApp on an Android phone, it must be running on Android version 4.0.3 or newer. Similarly, iOS version 12 and above support WhatsApp. Devices running on OS versions older than these will no longer support WhatsApp.
Here’s the full list of that will drop WhatsApp support starting tomorrow
Apple iPhone 6S
Apple iPhone 6S Plus
Apple iPhone SE (1st Gen)
Samsung Galaxy Core
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini
Samsung Galaxy Trend Ii
Samsung Galaxy X Cover 2
Vinco Darknight
Archos 53 Platinum
ZTE V956 – Umi X2
ZTE Grand S Flex
ZTE Grand Memo
Huawei Ascend Mate
Huawei Ascend G740
Huawei Ascend D2
Lg Optimus L3 Ii Dual
Lg Optimus L5 Ii
Lg Optimus F5
Lg Optimus L3 Ii
Lg Optimus L7ii
Lg Optimus L5 Dual
Lg Optimus L7 Dual
Lg Optimus F3
Lg Optimus F3q
Lg Optimus L2 Ii
Lg Optimus L4 Ii
Lg Optimus F6
Lg Act
Lg Lucid 2
Lg Optimus F7
Sony Xperia M
Lenovo A820
Feya F1thl W8
Vico Sync Five
Meanwhile, WhatsApp has rolled out a new camera mode for its Android app users. With the new camera mode, users will be able to record videos on WhatsApp hands-free. At present, WhatsApp users need to tap and hold the camera button to record videos. But with the new feature, they can simply switch to video mode.
The new video mode comes with WhatsApp for Android 2.23.2.73 update. It is already available on Google Play Store. Those interested can head to the Play Store to update the WhatsApp app on their device and start using the feature.
