WhatsApp working to encrypt chat backups

According to the report, users will have to opt to have their chat backups encrypted. The feature will require users to set up a password to encrypt chats. They can also choose to set up a 64-character encryption key instead of the password. However, the platform warns that this information cannot be recovered and losing it would mean the user loses access to their chat backup. The platform will ask for this password or key whenever a user chooses to recover a backup.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}