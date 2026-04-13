India set to double wheat, flour export quota to tap global price spurt

NEW DELHI : India is set to more than double its export quotas for wheat, including for its flour products atta and maida, two people aware of the decision said. The move was cleared recently by a top panel monitoring supply of essentials amid the West Asia war, they said. This marks India's calibrated return to the global wheat markets after nearly four years.
NEW DELHI : India is set to more than double its export quotas for wheat, including for its flour products atta and maida, two people aware of the decision said. The move was cleared recently by a top panel monitoring supply of essentials amid the West Asia war, they said. This marks India's calibrated return to the global wheat markets after nearly four years.
India opened wheat exports in February 2026, nearly four years after its May 2022 ban. The export push comes in the wake of a likely record harvest and stability in domestic prices and supplies even as the West Asia war is disrupting global supply chains, said the people cited above.
India opened wheat exports in February 2026, nearly four years after its May 2022 ban. The export push comes in the wake of a likely record harvest and stability in domestic prices and supplies even as the West Asia war is disrupting global supply chains, said the people cited above.
The consumer affairs, food and public distribution ministry is set to raise the wheat export quota from 2.5 million tonnes (mt) to 5.5 mt, and on wheat products, including flour or atta, to 1 mt from 0.5 mt, said the people in the know.
The decision was taken after consultations by the empowered groups (EGs) of secretaries on the domestic supply of essential commodities. These groups were set up to monitor and assess the impact of the war and take necessary remedial measures.
Queries emailed to the consumer affairs, food and public distribution ministry on Friday remained unanswered until press time.
The wheat export move aims to help Indian farmers gain from higher exports at a time when domestic wheat output is set to reach a record 120 mt this season while global food prices are on the rise.
The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) data released on 3 April showed the global food price index averaged 128.5 points in March, up 3 points (2.4%) from its revised February level, marking the second consecutive monthly increase.
“India is looking to position itself as a reliable supplier at a time when traditional supply routes have been affected. An order in this regard will be issued shortly,” said one of the two people cited above, requesting anonymity.
India's food grain production, stock and price scenarios are lending a cushion for overseas sales.
“We have sufficient stock of food grains, and record wheat production this year gives us room to increase exports," said the second person cited above, who also did not want to be named. "There will be no impact on availability, as domestic needs will be fully met and there will still be extra stock available.”
The government has set a procurement target of 30.3 million tonnes of wheat in the 2026–27 rabi marketing season, of the total estimated harvest of 120 million tonnes. Government's procurement represents about a quarter of the estimated output.
“For farmers, stable prices are reassuring, but when production is high, exports become important to avoid a glut in the domestic market," said Bhagwan Meena, a farmer from the Malwa region in Madhya Pradesh, a major wheat producing state. "Opening exports can help improve price realization and ensure that farmers benefit from a good harvest.”
India’s traditional wheat export markets include Bangladesh—the largest buyer—Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, and the Gulf countries such as the United Arab Emirates. During global supply disruptions such as the Ukraine war, Indian wheat exports had briefly expanded to Egypt and Turkey just before the ban.
A well-timed move
Experts see this as a timely move by India. Apart from helping improve farmers' income, higher exports will also increase India’s global heft by helping bolster food security in crisis situations.
“Given the comfortable stock position and strong wheat output, allowing calibrated exports makes sense, as it can help manage surplus without putting any pressure on domestic availability. It can also support better price realization for farmers,” said Rakesh Arrawatia, professor at the Institute of Rural Management Anand (Irma), Gujarat and dean at the School of Cooperative Banking and Finance.
There could be strategic benefits for India as well. “It is a good move when seen from a geopolitical perspective. Tapping into surplus wheat exports allows India to respond to supply disruptions in regions like West Asia, strengthen its role as a dependable supplier, and deepen strategic trade ties without straining domestic availability,” said Dattesh D. Parulekar, an assistant professor of international relations at Goa University.
Prior to the export ban, India was a significant global seller of wheat, with shipments worth around $2.1 billion in FY22 and around $1.5 billion in FY23. Exports slumped after the restrictions, falling to $56.74 million in FY24, and to just $2.03 million in FY25, when the cargoes went largely on a government-to-government basis.