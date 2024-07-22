Wheat rises as supply concerns trigger short covering

GLOBAL-GRAINS/:GRAINS-Wheat rises as supply concerns trigger short covering

Reuters
Published22 Jul 2024, 06:24 AM IST
Wheat rises as supply concerns trigger short covering
Wheat rises as supply concerns trigger short covering

CANBERRA, July 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Monday, as concerns over production in the United States and France triggered short-covering, lifting prices from last week's four-month low.

Soybean and corn futures also rose but remained near four-year lows as favourable crop weather in the U.S. Midwest supports expectations of plentiful harvests.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.2% at $5.49-1/4 a bushel by 0026 GMT after falling to $5.25 on July 16.

* CBOT soybeans rose 1% to $10.46-3/4 a bushel, close to last week's low of $10.32, and corn gained 0.9% to $4.04-3/4 a bushel, near last month's low of $4.

* Plentiful supply has seen speculators build large net short positions in all three contracts, leaving them vulnerable to short-covering.

* The condition of French soft wheat crops fell sharply last week to an eight-year low, with harvesting well behind the usual pace, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed.

* Some 12% of the U.S. spring wheat crop was located in a drought area as of July 16, up from 7% the prior week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said last week.

* Consultancy IKAR cut its forecast for Russia's 2024 grain harvest to 128 million metric tons from 129.5 million tons, though it kept its export forecast for wheat at 44 million tons after increasing its wheat harvest forecast to 83.2 million tons.

* Speculators' net short in Chicago soybeans expanded to a record high as strong U.S. crop prospects and an oversupply of beans in China have dragged futures to near four-year lows.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares trod cautiously ahead of a packed week of corporate earnings that should test the sky-high valuations of tech stocks, while investors hoped a key reading in U.S. inflation would narrow the odds on a September rate cut.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:22 Jul 2024, 06:24 AM IST
HomeNewsWheat rises as supply concerns trigger short covering

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    157.75
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -8.6 (-5.17%)

    Tata Power

    414.15
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -15.85 (-3.69%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.30
    03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -7.2 (-2.3%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    137.55
    03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -4.9 (-3.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    102.11
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    4.68 (4.8%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    614.00
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    27.65 (4.72%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    752.25
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    25.3 (3.48%)

    One 97 Communications

    458.70
    03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    13.65 (3.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,217.000.00
      Chennai
      75,657.000.00
      Delhi
      74,485.000.00
      Kolkata
      74,485.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue