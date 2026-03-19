When are Saudi, Singapore, others celebrating Eid? Which nations have declared Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 dates? Full list inside

The sighting of the Shawwal crescent signals the end of the holy month and the beginning of Eid celebrations. Here's the full list of countries that have declared Eid dates so far

Livemint
Updated19 Mar 2026, 01:44 AM IST
Muslims perform late-night prayers known as 'Qiyam al Layl' on the 27th night of holy month of Ramadan, in the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, March 15, 2026
Muslims perform late-night prayers known as 'Qiyam al Layl' on the 27th night of holy month of Ramadan, in the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, March 15, 2026(via REUTERS)

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Multiple nations across the globe including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE, other Gulf nations have announced Eid dates.

Wednesday, March 18, marked the 29th day of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Supreme Court had officially called for the sighting of crescent moon of Shawwal in the evening, but the crescent was not sighted anywhere in the Arab nation.

When will Eid be celebrated in Saudi Arabia?

The crescent was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. Since Thursday, March 19, marks the 30th day of the Shawwal month, Eid-Ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the Kingdom on Friday, March 20, the nation announced.

Track the latest updates from Saudi Eid Moon Sighting here

Multiple other nations including UAE, Bahrain, others are also set to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday.

Which nations have declared Eid dates?

Here's the full list of countries that have declared the dates for Eid-ul-Fitr 2026, so far:

CountryEid-ul-Fitr 2026 date
Saudi ArabiaMarch 20
United Arab Emirates (UAE)March 20
QatarMarch 20
BahrainMarch 20
KuwaitMarch 20
SingaporeMarch 21
TurkeyMarch 20
YemenMarch 20
PalestineMarch 20
LebanonMarch 20
IraqMarch 20
PalestineMarch 20

When will Eid be celebrated in India?

Although no official date on Eid-ul-Fitr has been shared yet, many believe that crescent moon could either be sighted on Friday, March 19, or Saturday, March 20 – in India. Once the crescent moon is sighted in Saudi Arabia, authorities in India get a timeline to announce Eid-ul- Fitr 2026.

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New Delhi: People offer prayers before breaking their fast during Iftar in the holy month of Ramzan at a shop near Jama Masjid ahead of Eid al-Fitr, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. (PTI Photo/Karma Bhutia)(PTI03_18_2026_000354B)
(PTI)

Usually, India celebrates Eid a day after Saudi Arabia does. But there have been exceptions in the past when both Saudi Arabia and India celebrated Eid on the same day.

If the moon is sighted in India on Thursday, March 19, evening, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday, March 20, aligning with Saudi Arabia.

However, if the moon is not sighted on Thursday, Friday, March 20 will mark the end of 30 days of Ramadan. In that case, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

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