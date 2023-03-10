When Campa Cola used to be a major competitor of Sarkari cola2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 11:23 AM IST
Reliance Retail Ventures has announced to relaunch the iconic soft drink, Campa Cola. The popular brand of 1970's was a major competitor of a government backed-soft drink, Double Seven
The announcement of the relaunch of Campa Cola has brought back the memory of its ‘Great Indian taste’. The soft drink used to be a market leader in the 1970s but couldn't withstand the rise of foreign players like Pepsi and Coca-Cola. However, way before its downfall, the fizzy soft drink used to be a tough competitor and a major reason for the exit of ‘Double Seven’, the only government-backed cold drink.
