When Campa Cola used to be a major competitor of Sarkari cola

Origin of Campa Cola

Campa Cola continued to dominate among Indian consumers until the liberalization of the market. The drink was created by the Pure Drinks Group in the 1970s. Earlier, Pure Drinks used to manufacture Coca-Cola in a collaboration with Coke. The drink started in 1949. But after the exit of Coke from the market in the 1970s, Pure Drinks collaborated with Campa Beverages Pvt limited to start ‘Campa Cola’ during the absence of foreign players. The brand's slogan ‘The Great Indian Taste’ became hugely popular and gave a message of nationalism. The brand flourished during that time but began to fade away in the 1990s. Its offices and bottling plant in Delhi closed in 2000-2001, and the company continued manufacturing a handful of bottles under the brand in Haryana. The acquisition of the soft drink by Reliance Retail Ventures has brought another chance for the soft drink to compete against its old rival Coca-Cola and other brands again with much stronger backing.