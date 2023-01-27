When ChatGPT founder had ‘no idea’ how to monetise product1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 12:52 AM IST
- We never made any revenue. We have no current plans to make any revenue. We have no idea how we may one day generate revenue,” Sam Altman said
A three-year-old video of ChatGPT founder Sam Altman has been shared on the social media. The video is from an interview in which Sam Altman was asked if is going to monetise his product. To which Sam Altman said that he had no idea.
