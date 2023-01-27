Home / News / When ChatGPT founder had ‘no idea’ how to monetise product
A three-year-old video of ChatGPT founder Sam Altman has been shared on the social media. The video is from an interview in which Sam Altman was asked if is going to monetise his product. To which Sam Altman said that he had no idea.

The interview has been shared by Paytm founder, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, on Twitter. The caption of the video reads: "Seems a very serious & real answer by @sama #ChatGPT"

The video shows Sam Altman in talk with Connie Loizos. When Loizos asked Altman is he is planning to monetise his product, Sam Altman replied with: “The honest answer is, we have no idea."

Sam Altman further said that they had no plans to make any revenue. "We never made any revenue. We have no current plans to make any revenue. We have no idea how we may one day generate revenue," he said.

Speaking about the investors, Sam Altman said, “We have made soft promises to investors that once we build this sort of generally intelligent system, basically we will ask it to figure out a way to generate an investment return for you."

As the audience laugh, Sam Altman said, “You can laugh. It's all right. But, it is what I actually believe is going to happen."

OpenAI's ChatGPT was released in November, garnering attention for its detailed responses and articulate answers across many domains of knowledge. It has the ability to write paragraphs, essays, poems and computer codes.

