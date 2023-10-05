When Did Rock Concerts Become Tame? Thank Alcohol-Free Gen Z

‘Conspicuous teetotaling’ is now prevalent at hot concerts, confounding older partyers. ‘This would have been alien to me.’

SAN FRANCISCO—Pop star Conan Gray stopped midway through a performance here recently to make sure someone tended to a fan who appeared to have been partying too hard.

“See, this is why you all really should be sober," the 24-year-old tsk-tsked to the crowd of fellow Gen Z-ers, who…cheered? And then the show went on at San Francisco’s Outside Lands—a three day-annual music festival in Golden Gate Park once associated with revelers urinating in neighbor’s yards.

Rock and pop concerts are a far cry from the days when a boozed up Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself at a Doors gig in Miami or when drunken fans rioted at Woodstock '99, a festival that tried to emulate the original.

Many concerts now are comparatively staid affairs, at least among the millennial and Gen Z patrons who dominate the audience at the hottest acts, and who don’t have a whole lotta love for hangovers and regretful behavior. “We want to enjoy ourselves and still be able to remember the music," said 33-year-old Ally Sewell of Reno, Nev., who was sipping a low-alcohol Aperol spritz with a friend at a pop-up bar called Less is More at Outside Lands.

The pair used to drink hard liquor at concerts, but that was way, way back in their younger days. “We’re in our 30s now, we have to be careful," Sewell said.

Even the rock stars aren't rolling like the wilder rockers of yore. "It's a little passé," 31-year-old Nate Rathburn, a DJ and record producer better known by his stage name Audien, said while on the road between performances. "At some point, it's as if, 'Do I want longevity or party until I die?'"

Music festivals are responding by offering more no-booze beverages. The Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits and Bonnaroo festivals provide nonalcoholic drinks at every bar with names such Rambler, Waterloo and Liquid Death, according to C3 Presents, the concert promoter which represents them. Despite its fierce name, Liquid Death comes in selections of sparkling water, mountain water and iced tea, with flavorings from lime to mango.

Tennessee’s Bonnaroo even has a sober camping area called SoberRoo.

The tame trend confounds more seasoned rockers. "I am an older Gen Xer and one of my younger Gen Z co-workers told me that they were invited to a weekend house party where they literally had no alcohol at all," said David Slutes, 56, entertainment director for the Hotel Congress, a Tucson, Ariz., venue that hosts music acts. "This would have been alien to me."

Slutes said his hotel began noticing a decline in per capita liquor consumption before the pandemic and it has accelerated since, most notably among younger concertgoers. “All of our indie shows, which is a large percentage of the shows we do, were the most conspicuously teetotaling," Slutes said in an email. “These are typically guests in their 20s. Alternately, our country, metal and older rock shows were down, but only slightly."

A 2020 study by Texas State University found that in 2018 about 30% of college-age adults between 18 and 22 had not had a single alcoholic drink in the previous year, compared with less than a quarter in 2002, according to federal data.

"Generation Z and millennials perceive alcoholic consumption as less safe," said Ty Schepis, a Texas State professor of psychology who led the study.

Meike Janssen, 22, of the Netherlands said she never goes to concerts inebriated for that reason. “When ur drunk, things can go horrible (sic) wrong," the 22-year-old said via text message. “U could throw up, u could pass out and it’s totally possible the next day you forgot absolutely everything. That’s not what a concert is about."

Roxas Timmons has more practical reasons for abstaining. She likes to get as close to the stage as humanly possible, and knows alcohol might force her to step away. “I just don’t like having to find a restroom and then fight my way back," said the 23-year-old from Daytona Beach, Fla.

She also frowns on toking up at concerts. "Back in May, I went to see The Garden back to back, two days in a row," Timmons said, referring to the experimental rock band. "Day one, I smoked weed before and had a pretty underwhelming time. Day two, I went sober and I had an amazing time."

Omar Banos, a 25-year-old pop singer who goes by Cuco, said he hands out bottles of water when he performs and doesn’t drink himself, much to the relief of his manager, Eric Bindman. “No concerns about missed flights or trashing hotels," said Bindman, also a teetotaler.

Outside Lands for the first time this year included zero- or low-alcohol options at each of six bars in an outdoors zone called Cocktail Magic. The first alcohol-free drink, Heineken Zero, was offered there just two years ago.

There were even two liquor-free types of vino for the first time in the "Wine Lands" section of Outside Lands, including one called Oddbird from beverage seller The Zero Proof. "It's a way to still feel like I'm partying with everyone else," said 29 year-old Zach Young, who is from San Francisco.

The sober vibe can lead to some moments of confusion, said Marsh Mokhtari, whose company Gray Whale Gin was selling old-fashioned liquor at Outside Lands. A Gen X friend of his recently bought five cans of Liquid Death for $5 each at a concert, thinking it was beer instead of water.

“It was the craziest thing he’d ever seen," Mokhtari recalled.

Write to Jim Carlton at Jim.Carlton@wsj.com

