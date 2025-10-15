When is Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Govardhan and Chhath Puja: Check exact dates for upcoming festive days in October

The festive season is here and so are the celebrations which commenced with Dussehra on October 2 and are set to continue through the month. A number of festive days are lined up with Dhanteras being the closest and Halloween the farthest.

Dhanteras, Diwali, Chhath Puja, Bhai Dooj and Govardhan Puja are a few of the major festivals in the list for the rest half of the month. Notably, banks and stock exchanges across the country will be closed for multiple days in the week between October 15 and October 31, apart from Saturday and Sunday holiday. Let's have a look at the comprehensive list with exact festival dates.