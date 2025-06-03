When is Eid holiday, June 6 or 7? Eid-ul-Adha date, history, significance, rituals and more

Eid 2025: As Muslims across the world prepare for one of the major festivals of the year—Eid-ul-Adha—it is time to learn key details about the Islamic festival, such as its exact date, history, and significance. The festival, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice or Bakrid, will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia a day before celebrations kick off in India.

Eid-ul-Adha holiday: June 6 or 7? The second holiest festival of the year for the followers of Islam will be celebrated on Saturday, 7 June, in India. This major festival holds profound significance in Islam and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour by Muslims across the world. As per the Islamic calendar, the festival falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar. This year, Arafat Day will be observed on Friday, 6 June, a day before Eid. Arafat Day, or Yaum al-Arafah, marks the 9th day of Dhul Hijjah and is considered the holiest day in the Islamic calendar.

History of Eid-ul-Adha The origin of the Eid-ul-Adha festival is traced back to the story of Ibrahim and Isma'il's sacrifice as mentioned in the Quran (Surah As-Saffat, verses 99-113). The religious epic emphasises the profound act of submission and devotion to the divine.

It is believed that Ibrahim received a divine command in his dream. He was asked to sacrifice his beloved son, Isma'il (Ishmael) — a measure to test of his faith. Ibrahim proceeded to show his devotion and submission by sacrificing his son, who was replaced with a sheep.

Significance of Eid ul-Adha The festival is not just about sacrifice; it has deeper relevance and significance. It symbolises generosity, advocates charity and values of compassion, humility and gratitude. Coinciding with the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca — one of the Five Pillars of Islam — Eid ul-Adha commemorates Ibrahim's sacrifice, celebrates unity and solidarity. Traditionally, Muslims mark the festival with morning prayers at the mosque, which is followed by animal sacrifice — usually a goat, sheep, buffalo or camel.