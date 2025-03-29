When is Eid ul-Fitr 2025 in UAE - March 30 or 31? Preparations in full swing for moon sighting today

As UAE observes 29th fast of Ramadan on Saturday, March 29, the country's Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee will convene a meeting today evening to receive reports and testimonies regarding the sighting of the Shawwal crescent for the year 1446 AH.

Muslims worldwide are preparing for the much-awaited festival Eid ul-Fitr, in view of which the UAE Council for Fatwa urged specialists, experts, and members of the community, including citizens and residents to look for the crescent moon in the skies today evening. It's almost time for the month-long fasting to come to an end after Alvida Jumma which was celebrated worldwide on March 28.

Eid ul-Fitr, also called the “festival of breaking the fast,” marks the conclusion of Ramadan. This year, the holiest month in Islam, known as Ramadan, commenced in UAE on Saturday, March 1, following the sighting of the crescent moon on February 28.

Moon-sighting committee's decision will determine whether the Shawwal crescent has been sighted, If the crescent moon is sighted on March 29, Muslims across UAE will mark the conclusion of Ramadan and celebrate Eid on Sunday, March 30, 2025. Since the Hijri, or Islamic lunar calendar is followed as per custom, the official confirmation about Eid-ul-Fitr will only come after the crescent moon is sighted. In case moon is not sighted on March 29, then the festival will be celebrated on March 31.

Also Read | Mumbai Police beefs up security after X message about riots during Eid

The festival is celebrated with vigour and enthusiasm after the morning prayer which is performed in large congregations at mosques. If the crescent moon is not sighted today and Ramadan extends to 30 days, the UAE authorities announced a three-day holiday from Shawwal 1 to 3, with an additional day off.

Eid Al Fitr prayer timings remain the same for both potential Eid days — March 30 or 31 — which are as follows:

Abu Dhabi: 6:22 AM

Al Ain: 6:23 AM

Dubai: 6:20 AM

Sharjah: 6:19 AM

Ajman: 6:19 AM

Umm Al Quwain: 6:18 AM

Ras Al Khaimah: 6:17 AM

Fujairah: 6:15 AM

Khorfakkan: 6:16 AM

UAE's Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory released an image of the hilal (crescent) of the end of Ramadan 1446 AH at a solar elongation of 16 degrees, captured on Friday, March 28, from Abu Dhabi. According to the International Astronomical Center, the crescent moon marks the final days of Ramadan.