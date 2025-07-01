When is Muharram 2025 holiday — July 6 or 7? Will schools, offices, banks, stock market open on this day

Muharram holiday 2025: The first month of the Islamic calendar, known as Muharram, began on June 27, Friday. Considered as the second-holiest month in the Hijri calendar after Ramadan, this month is a time to commemorate Hazrat Imam Hussain.

Shia Muslims mark the day by engaging in self-flagellation. They commemorate the death of Prophet Mohammed's grandson Hazrat Imam Hussain through recitation of poetry, indulging in acts of self-mortification and through processions. Meanwhile, Sunni Muslims mark the day by observing a fast, offering prayers and alms.

Muharram 2025 date The 10th day of Muharram, Ashura, will be observed on Sunday, July 6. The crescent Moon was sighted on June 26 in India and the first day of Muharram-Ul-Haram began on June 27, as per Masjid-e-Nakhoda Markazi Rooyat-e-Hilal Committee. As per list of Gazetted holidays, the most auspicious day of Muharram falls on July 6. Since, Ashura falls on Sunday, all public and private sector banks and offices will remain closed on this day.

On the day Muharram holiday is observed, all schools, post offices, and several private institutions remain closed and trading activity on major Indian stock exchanges remains suspended. Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain shut for trading in equity, SLB (Securities Lending and Borrowing), currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives and equity derivatives.

High security alert for Muharram Ahead of Muharram, Sambhal authorities placed over 900 persons under preventive restrictions to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident, PTI reported citing District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya's statement.

Rajendra Pensiya warned, "Anyone found attempting to create conflict or disrupt communal harmony will also be placed under similar restrictions. If they go on to cause trouble, their surety bonds will be forfeited."